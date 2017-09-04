Nitz calls last game as 'Voice of the X's'

Dave Nitz threw out the first pitch for the X's on Monday.

After 36 years of broadcasting minor league baseball games, the 'Voice of the X's', Dave Nitz, has called his last minor league game. He's spent the last nine summers in Sioux City.

Nitz threw out the first pitch for the final game of his career at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park and threw a strike to manager Steve Montgomery.

In July, Nitz did play-by-play for his 4,000th minor league game and he also turned 75 years old this year. His full-time home is in Louisiana, but he'll miss his time with the Explorers.

"I tell people Sioux City's like a second home to me," said Nitz. "I know I live in Louisiana but this has been a lot of fun. I've really enjoyed the fun here. The people of Sioux City, Siouxland, the whole area, have been great to me and hopefully they've enjoyed what I've been able to bring to them on the radio."

Nitz will still be busy. He works as the play-by-play man for Louisiana Tech athletics and will do football, basketball and baseball for the Bulldogs.