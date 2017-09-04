Explorers close 2017 season with comeback win over Sioux Falls

Michael Lang scored the first run in Sioux City's 4-2 win over Sioux Falls on Monday.

The Explorers closed the 2017 season with a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

Dylan Kelly and Eudor Garcia scored runs in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Kelly also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Sioux City finishes the season with a 46-54 record to finish last in the American Association's Central Division. The X's made the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. Sioux Falls finishes at 45-55.

Chris Powell pitched the eighth inning to earn the victory in relief. Starter Hobbs Johnson gave up two runs over the first four innings before Ryan Flores pitched three scoreless innings.