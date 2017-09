Sioux City's oldest bowling alley is back open for business after closing for a brief time.

It's only been since May that Plaza Bowl has been shut down.

Back in January the building was auctioned off to Heritage Bank before being leased to J & B Investments of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

The 4-month lease ended on May 2.

Since then, J & B representative Brian Atchison says he has been in constant talks with the bank to reopen the bowling alley.

Now, the lease will go until mid May of next year.

"We actually are starting our two leagues tonight. Normally we don't start on a Labor Day but, given the occasion we're like what better time to start off than on a nice little holiday to get things popping and get things started" says Plaza Bowl Manager Ethan Mikkelson.

Doors reopened Monday at 5.