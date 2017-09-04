Iowa AP high school football poll; Week 2

West Lyon is ranked first in Class 1A by the Associated Press.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Dowling (10) 2-0 108 1

2. West Des Moines Valley 2-0 99 2

3. Iowa City West (1) 2-0 84 3

4. Johnston 2-0 77 5

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 40 7

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 39 6

7. Waukee 1-1 37 4

8. Bettendorf 1-1 33 8

(tie)Cedar Falls 2-0 33 NR

10. Ankeny Centennial 1-1 23 10

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 18. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Solon (4) 2-0 96 4

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 2-0 89 7

3. Sioux City Heelan (2) 2-0 82 3

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 2-0 59 2

5. Webster City 2-0 58 6

6. Pella 1-1 54 1

7. Storm Lake 2-0 37 9

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-0 36 10

9. Carlisle 2-0 24 NR

10. Glenwood 2-0 14 NR

(tie)Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Washington 12. Boone 9. Norwalk 7. Manchester West Delaware 4. Carroll 3. Harlan 2. Huxley Ballard 2. Davenport Assumption 1. Oskaloosa 1. Spirit Lake 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Williamsburg (7) 2-0 105 2

2. Waukon (2) 2-0 91 3

3. Aplington-Parkersburg 3-0 63 8

4. Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 1-1 61 1

5. Sioux Center 2-0 60 6

(tie)Mount Vernon (1) 1-1 60 9

7. Sheldon 2-0 41 NR

8. Cascade 2-0 35 NR

9. Monroe PCM 1-1 21 NR

10. Clear Lake 1-1 19 10

Others receiving votes: Carroll Kuemper 15. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10. Union, La Porte City 9. Dyersville Beckman 6. South Central Calhoun 5. State Center West Marshall 2. Central Lyon-GLR 1. Saydel 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (10) 2-0 109 2

2. Van Meter (1) 2-0 92 4

3. Pella Christian 2-0 91 5

4. Iowa City Regina 0-2 51 1

5. Hull Western Christian 1-1 49 6

6. Pleasantville 2-0 36 10

7. Bellevue 2-0 32 T7

8. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2-0 29 9

9. Panora Panorama 2-0 26 T7

10. Denver 1-1 18 3

(tie) West Branch 2-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 10. O-A-BCIG 9. Truro Interstate 35 8. Hinton 8. Wilton 6. Logan-Magnolia 5. Missouri Valley 4. Leon Central Decatur 3. Eagle Grove 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (10) 2-0 107 1

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 2-0 94 2

3. Hawarden West Sioux 2-0 83 3

4. Algona Garrigan 2-0 57 5

5. Lisbon 2-0 53 4

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 43 NR

7. St. Ansgar 3-0 37 8

8. Lynnville-Sully 2-0 34 10

(tie)Packwood Pekin 3-0 34 7

10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 2-0 22 9

Others receiving votes: Hudson 13. Akron-Westfield 11. New London 8. Earlham 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 3.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (4) 2-0 99 2

2. Harris-Lake Park (6) 2-0 97 1

3. Audubon (1) 2-0 89 3

4. Remsen Saint Mary's 2-0 72 7

5. Newell-Fonda 2-0 64 5

6. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 2-0 62 6

7. Lone Tree 3-0 35 10

8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 2-0 25 9

9. Kingsley-Pierson 2-0 11 NR

10. Ackley AGWSR 2-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Afton East Union 6. Wyoming Midland 6. West Bend-Mallard 5. Sidney 5. Lenox 4. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 4. Stanton 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. Westside Ar-We-Va 2. Lamoni 2. Anita CAM 1. Moravia 1.