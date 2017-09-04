Iowa AP high school football poll; Week 2 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                                        Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling  (10)        2-0          108    1     
  2.  West  Des  Moines  Valley                    2-0          99      2     
  3.  Iowa  City  West  (1)                            2-0          84      3     
  4.  Johnston                                                2-0          77      5     
  5.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                        2-0          40      7     
  6.  Council  Bluffs  Lewis  Central        2-0          39      6     
  7.  Waukee                                                    1-1          37      4     
  8.  Bettendorf                                            1-1          33      8     
  (tie)Cedar  Falls                                      2-0          33      NR   
10.  Ankeny  Centennial                              1-1          23      10   
   Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 18. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 3.

Class 3A
                                                                Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Solon  (4)                                      2-0          96      4     
  2.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (1)        2-0          89      7     
  3.  Sioux  City  Heelan  (2)              2-0          82      3     
  4.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (4)          2-0          59      2     
  5.  Webster  City                                2-0          58      6     
  6.  Pella                                              1-1          54      1     
  7.  Storm  Lake                                    2-0          37      9     
  8.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton                2-0          36      10   
  9.  Carlisle                                        2-0          24      NR   
10.  Glenwood                                        2-0          14      NR   
(tie)Waverly-Shell  Rock                  2-0          14      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Washington 12. Boone 9. Norwalk 7. Manchester West Delaware 4. Carroll 3. Harlan 2. Huxley Ballard 2. Davenport Assumption 1. Oskaloosa 1. Spirit Lake 1.

Class 2A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Williamsburg  (7)                  2-0          105    2     
  2.  Waukon  (2)                              2-0          91      3     
  3.  Aplington-Parkersburg        3-0          63      8     
  4.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (1)              1-1          61      1     
  5.  Sioux  Center                          2-0          60      6     
  (tie)Mount  Vernon  (1)              1-1          60      9     
  7.  Sheldon                                    2-0          41      NR   
  8.  Cascade                                    2-0          35      NR   
  9.  Monroe  PCM                              1-1          21      NR   
10.  Clear  Lake                              1-1          19      10   
   Others receiving votes: Carroll Kuemper 15. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10. Union, La Porte City 9. Dyersville Beckman 6. South Central Calhoun 5. State Center West Marshall 2. Central Lyon-GLR 1. Saydel 1.

Class 1A
                                                            Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (10)          2-0          109    2     
  2.  Van  Meter  (1)                          2-0          92      4     
  3.  Pella  Christian                      2-0          91      5     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina                    0-2          51      1     
  5.  Hull  Western  Christian        1-1          49      6     
  6.  Pleasantville                          2-0          36      10   
  7.  Bellevue                                    2-0          32      T7   
  8.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                    2-0          29      9     
  9.  Panora  Panorama                      2-0          26      T7   
10.  Denver                                        1-1          18      3     
  (tie)  West  Branch                        2-0          18      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 10. O-A-BCIG 9. Truro Interstate 35 8. Hinton 8. Wilton 6. Logan-Magnolia 5. Missouri Valley 4. Leon Central Decatur 3. Eagle Grove 1.

Class A
                                                                            Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert  (10)        2-0          107    1     
  2.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (1)                        2-0          94      2     
  3.  Hawarden  West  Sioux                              2-0          83      3     
  4.  Algona  Garrigan                                      2-0          57      5     
  5.  Lisbon                                                        2-0          53      4     
  6.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley                        2-0          43      NR   
  7.  St.  Ansgar                                                3-0          37      8     
  8.  Lynnville-Sully                                      2-0          34      10   
  (tie)Packwood  Pekin                                    3-0          34      7     
10.  Le  Mars  Gehlen  Catholic                      2-0          22      9     
   Others receiving votes: Hudson 13. Akron-Westfield 11. New London 8. Earlham 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 3.

Class 8-Man
                                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (4)                          2-0          99      2     
  2.  Harris-Lake  Park  (6)                                      2-0          97      1     
  3.  Audubon  (1)                                                        2-0          89      3     
  4.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's                                        2-0          72      7     
  5.  Newell-Fonda                                                      2-0          64      5     
  6.  Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire        2-0          62      6     
  7.  Lone  Tree                                                            3-0          35      10   
  8.  Jackson  Junction  Turkey  Valley                  2-0          25      9     
  9.  Kingsley-Pierson                                              2-0          11      NR   
10.  Ackley  AGWSR                                                      2-0          10      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Afton East Union 6. Wyoming Midland 6. West Bend-Mallard 5. Sidney 5. Lenox 4. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 4. Stanton 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. Westside Ar-We-Va 2. Lamoni 2. Anita CAM 1. Moravia 1.

