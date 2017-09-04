Cooler temperatures continue into the work week

The combined effects of smoke from western wildfires and a cold front passage worked to keep our temperatures much cooler than we saw on our Sunday.



We topped out in the low 70s in much of the area under hazy skies.



That haze will be clearing as we head into the evening and overnight hours and temperatures will fall down into the upper 40s tonight under mostly clear skies.



We keep the cooler conditions Tuesday into Wednesday night as a fall preview settles in.



Highs will top out near 70 degrees with lows in the low to mid 40s.



Tuesday will be a bit breezy as well with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.



We will start to warm back up Thursday and by Friday we will be near average in the low 80s again.



The only chance for rain in the upcoming week is a slight chance for a storm or two Friday night.



Otherwise we'll see plenty of sunshine; keep the sunglasses handy!