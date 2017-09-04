HEALTHBEAT 4: Hip Impingement - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

HEALTHBEAT 4: Hip Impingement

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect

"The hip is a difficult type of pain to get away from," said Dr. Aaron Althaus, Orthopedic Surgeon at Tri-State Specialists. 

Femoroacetabular impingement, or FAI, is a condition in which extra bone grows along one or both of the bones that form the hip joint.

"It is a condition of the hip joint, where people tend to have activity or athletic related hip pain, that creates pain the groin primarily," said Dr.Althaus.

This, gives the bones an irregular shape.

Genetics and moderate to extensive physical activity can cause F-A-I to occur.

"Although there is not a permanent fix for FAI, there are surgical treatments," said reporter, Jennifer Lenzini. 

"They run from, essentially, activity modification- so avoiding the particular sport, running, activity, etc. that may be causing the symptoms," explains Dr. Althaus. "Anti-inflammatory, icing, physical therapy is a reasonable option, sometimes cortisone shots in the hip joint can help."

Unfortunately, these options don't always work out.

Luckily, there are more extensive option of treatment, like the ones that Doctor Althaus performs at Tri-State Specialists.

"Eventually, after failing conservative treatment, a hip arthroscopy could be a very effective procedure to repair the structures involved in this particular process," said Dr. Althaus. "Get people back to activity, get people back to a better quality of life, with the added potential of decreasing their risk of developing arthritic changes and delaying the need for a total hip in the future."

Dr. Althaus says that he sees patients every week with this issue, and doctors are working every day to fix F-A-I.

"Word is getting out, there is no doubt that it's a problem that is common," adds Dr. Althaus.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.