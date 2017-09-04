HEALTHBEAT 4: Hip Impingement

"The hip is a difficult type of pain to get away from," said Dr. Aaron Althaus, Orthopedic Surgeon at Tri-State Specialists.

Femoroacetabular impingement, or FAI, is a condition in which extra bone grows along one or both of the bones that form the hip joint.

"It is a condition of the hip joint, where people tend to have activity or athletic related hip pain, that creates pain the groin primarily," said Dr.Althaus.

This, gives the bones an irregular shape.

Genetics and moderate to extensive physical activity can cause F-A-I to occur.

"Although there is not a permanent fix for FAI, there are surgical treatments," said reporter, Jennifer Lenzini.

"They run from, essentially, activity modification- so avoiding the particular sport, running, activity, etc. that may be causing the symptoms," explains Dr. Althaus. "Anti-inflammatory, icing, physical therapy is a reasonable option, sometimes cortisone shots in the hip joint can help."

Unfortunately, these options don't always work out.

Luckily, there are more extensive option of treatment, like the ones that Doctor Althaus performs at Tri-State Specialists.

"Eventually, after failing conservative treatment, a hip arthroscopy could be a very effective procedure to repair the structures involved in this particular process," said Dr. Althaus. "Get people back to activity, get people back to a better quality of life, with the added potential of decreasing their risk of developing arthritic changes and delaying the need for a total hip in the future."

Dr. Althaus says that he sees patients every week with this issue, and doctors are working every day to fix F-A-I.

"Word is getting out, there is no doubt that it's a problem that is common," adds Dr. Althaus.