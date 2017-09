Wildfires continue to burn across western North America with active fires stretching from California north to British Columbia over to Montana.



A cold front pushed through Siouxland Sunday night and brought northwest winds to the area.



The northwest flow took the smoke from those fires into our area and resulted in cool temperatures and eerie skies.



The smoke stretched all the way from the Pacific coast east toward Illinois.



It will continue to move south as a high pressure pushes it out of our region overnight.