Two people were taken to Unity Point Healthy St. Luke's tonight, after a shooting near West Street in Sioux City.

20-year old Diandre Hunter, of Decatur, Ill. suffered a non-life threatening injury to his arm. He remains tonight under hospital care.

22-year old Jose Gil, of Sioux City, was treated and released for a minor gunshot wound to his ankle.

Police say they responded to a call of gunfire near the 500 block of West Street around 6:24 p.m.

There were no victims on scene, but officials did find shell casings. The victims arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident.

The case remains under investigation.