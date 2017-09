Tuesday morning, a rollover accident at 36th and Court Street in Sioux City backed up traffic on Indian Hills Drive.



Rescue crews are reminding drivers to use caution around the area.



Police said all people are out of the car and no one was transported to the hospital.

Rollover at 36th and Court Street. Traffic is backed up on Indian Hills Drive please avoid area if it's your normal morning route pic.twitter.com/D4XKSOOETe — Michelle Schoening (@MichelleKTIV4) September 5, 2017