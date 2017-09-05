AG Sessions: DACA program rescinded

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program is being rescinded.



The Administration to wind down the program and gives Congress six months to legislate a solution.



Attorney General Sessions delivers remarks on DACA





President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. He will call for Congress to find a legislative solution to protect the immigrants, who are often called "Dreamers."



That's according to two people who were briefed on the plan set to be announced later Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly before the announcement.



Trump suggested in an earlier tweet Tuesday that it would be up to Congress to ultimately decide the fate of those covered by President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.



DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.President Donald Trump says Congress should "get ready" to take on immigration legislation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.



The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican party.



Trump tweeted early Tuesday: "Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!"