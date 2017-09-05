AG Sessions: DACA program rescinded - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AG Sessions: DACA program rescinded

Posted:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions: DACA program is being rescinded. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: DACA program is being rescinded.
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program is being rescinded. 

The Administration to wind down the program and gives Congress six months to legislate a solution. 

Attorney General Sessions delivers remarks on DACA



Watch KTIV News 4 for continuing coverage throughout the day. 

Previous story:
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. He will call for Congress to find a legislative solution to protect the immigrants, who are often called "Dreamers."

Watch Live at 10 a.m.: NBC News Special Report: AG Jeff Sessions is expected to announce the end of the DACA program
   
That's according to two people who were briefed on the plan set to be announced later Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly before the announcement. 
   
Trump suggested in an earlier tweet Tuesday that it would be up to Congress to ultimately decide the fate of those covered by President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.
   
DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.President Donald Trump says Congress should "get ready" to take on immigration legislation.

Previous story:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Watch Live at 10 a.m.: NBC News Special Report: AG Jeff Sessions is expected to announce the end of the DACA program
   
The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican party.
   
Trump tweeted early Tuesday: "Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!" 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.