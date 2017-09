Authorities have identified a Nebraska man who died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer in South Dakota

Authorities have identified a 65-year-old Nebraska man who died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer in South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says Joel Penny, of Decatur, Nebraska, died at the scene Thursday in Sully County. The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. on state Highway 1804, about 24 miles northeast of Pierre.

Penny was alone on the motorcycle.