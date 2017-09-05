Siouxland Senators issue statements on DACA

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) today issued a response following the announcement from the Trump administration regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

"America has been and always will be a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws. However, many young undocumented children were brought here by parents, caretakers, and so forth through no fault of their own. As I have stated many times before, we must show compassion toward these children. While I do not support giving them citizenship, we must identify and pursue a measured approach that addresses their unique situation, but also respects the importance of our immigration laws and discourages future illegal immigration.

“It is now incumbent upon Congress to act. We have an opportunity to solve this issue, work to secure the border, and modernize the legal immigration system.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley today made the following statement regarding President Trump’s announced plans to suspend the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order, or DACA.

“However well-intentioned DACA may have been, the program was created by executive edict rather than by Congress as the Constitution requires. Because of President Obama’s executive overreach, DACA has faced numerous legitimate legal challenges, and now President Trump has asked Congress to sort it out,” Grassley said.

“Any legislative solution is going to have to be a compromise that addresses the status of those who have been unlawfully brought to this country and upholds the rule of law. President Trump should continue to work with Congress to pass reforms through the legislative process that encourage lawful immigration. In the meantime, I expect that the Administration’s immigration enforcement priorities will continue to target the thousands of criminals ahead of those who have otherwise abided by our laws.”

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement today after the Trump administration announced it will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program put in place by the Obama administration.

“President Trump is correct – the DACA program violated the separation of powers established by our Constitution and should never have been created through executive action. This and many other aspects of our broken immigration system, such as border security, have gone too long without being addressed. Congress and the President must come together to create strong, permanent immigration policies rooted in the rule of law.”