Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5, cool-down in Siouxland continues

We're continuing to feel the effects of a cold front that passed yesterday with breezy NW winds and much cooler temperatures. The haze from the Pacific NW wildfires as well as the cloud cover kept our temperatures down Monday but today we'll see plenty of sun. High pressure has been building in and that will keep us quiet right through the end of the workweek. A system does move by to our south and with high pressure in control overhead, that will give us our breezy conditions with some gusts possibly near 30 mph.

Highs will be topping out in the lower 70s today and tomorrow with lows dipping into the low to mid 40s across the viewing area. Temperatures start to moderate as this ridge of high pressure starts moving east. By the end of the week, the low to mid 80s will be back with dry conditions prevailing, so enjoy our above average temps. We stand the slight chance of a nighttime storm Friday as weak disturbance swings in. Another dry, cold frontal passage looks to move in to closeout the weekend this will start to cool us back down as we step into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer