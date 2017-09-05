"Steve" hits daytime

Steve Harvey, one of the busiest men in television, is shaking things up in a big way with a reboot of his popular daytime show.

After five years in Chicago, Harvey is moving to Los Angeles.

It's not just a change of scenery. It's going to be a different show, known simply as "Steve."

"It will not resemble the old show," Harvey says.

He's not reinventing the wheel, just using a different one.

"Daytime really needs someone to do a late-night show in the middle of the daytime," he explains, "and that's what I'm going to do."

That means more celebrities, as well as more comedy.

"I'm going to have people in the middle of the day, laughing so hard, Steve Harvey style, so hard," Harvey promises.

The guests for his first show include Chelsea Handler and Marlon Wayans. As the week goes on, Harvey's guests will include Ice Cube, Leann Rimes, and Jay Leno.