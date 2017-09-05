Wildfire evacuations continue - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wildfire evacuations continue

Posted:
Oregon's growing Eagle Creek wildfire triggers more mandatory evacuations as the flames move closer to homes. Oregon's growing Eagle Creek wildfire triggers more mandatory evacuations as the flames move closer to homes.
(NBC News) -

Miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland, Oregon remain closed as crews are battling the growing Eagle Creek wildfire that has caused communities to evacuate and sparked blazes across the Columbia River in Washington state.

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate because of a massive fire that started Saturday. The blaze, which officials think may have been caused by fireworks, forced the shutdown of more than 30 miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland through the scenic Columbia River Gorge. 

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has grown to more than 10,000 acres and has involved approximately 500 emergency personnel. 

Level 3 evacuations have forced people from approximately 400 homes.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2gBNuoL

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.