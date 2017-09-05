Wildfire evacuations continue

Wind-driven flames, hot temperatures and dry conditions are hampering firefighters across the West even after Labor Day, the unofficial end to a summer of devastating wildfires.

The Archer Mountain fire burning in WA. across from Wahkeena Falls in Oregon, Photo Date: 9/5/17

Miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland, Oregon remain closed as crews are battling the growing Eagle Creek wildfire that has caused communities to evacuate and sparked blazes across the Columbia River in Washington state.

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate because of a massive fire that started Saturday. The blaze, which officials think may have been caused by fireworks, forced the shutdown of more than 30 miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland through the scenic Columbia River Gorge.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has grown to more than 10,000 acres and has involved approximately 500 emergency personnel.

Level 3 evacuations have forced people from approximately 400 homes.

