New software upgrade available for pacemakers after fear of hacks

A pacemaker is being voluntarily recalled after the u-s food and drug administration warned of possibility of it being hacked.

But, doctors say there is no cause for worry.

"The FDA mentioned that there is a possibility of hackers getting into cardio-electric devices" says Dr. Roque Arteaga, Cardiologist with UnityPoint- St. Luke's.

Abbott's, formally St. Jude's Medical's, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers are being voluntarily recalled.

A quarter of all pacemaker patients, around 144, at UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's have the particular pacemaker.

A spokesperson for Mercy Medical center in Sioux City says that roughly 100 of their patients are effected.

"There are very, very small chances that somebody may have unauthorized access to these pacemakers and they can make a change in the programming" says Dr. Fayaz Hakim with Mercy Medical center

So far, there have been no reports of someone's pacemaker being hacked in Siouxland or across the country.

If you are a patient who has the pacemaker, doctors say there is a simple solution.

"One of the manufacturers St. Jude Medical, came out with a program or a software that that can be downloaded into these devices to enhance or increase the cyber security of the devices" says Dr. Arteaga.

The new software update can be done at the facility where the patient got their pacemaker.

St. Luke's says the update takes just minutes to install and it's not invasive.

"So, if the patients choose to have the software downloaded it's all at no cost for patients" says Dr. Arteaga.

Doctors say the new software does add and additional layer of security against being hacked.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's as well as Mercy Medical Center will be sending out notifications to patients with the pacemaker.

If you have questions regarding your updating the software on your pacemaker be sure to call your cardiologist.

A link to the FDA website with information on the specific pacemakers is attached below:

https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/Safety/AlertsandNotices/ucm573669.htm