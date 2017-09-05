P.A.W.S. learning took center stage at Hunt Elementary

Hands-on, or rather Paws-on, interactive learning took place today at Hunt Elementary School in Sioux City.

PAWS stands for;

POSITIVE attitude, ACT Safely, WORK Hard, and SHOW Respect.

While kids log countless hours of learning in the classroom, their actions outside classroom are the focus of the PAWS program.

PAWS teaches kids how to act during, before and after recess, in the hallways, going up and down stairs, as well as, proper etiquette in the restrooms.

"You have to give people their privacy and if you accidentally open the door you should say sorry to them so they won't get mad that you invaded their privacy," said 5th Grader, Simret Kifle.

Hunt's principal says since they started the program they have seen many positive results.

"Fewer students that have to visit the office or visit with a counselor or be retaught because they know what the expectation is upfront and when we start out a school year this way the rest of the school year goes much more smoothly," said Principal

Hunt Elementary has been implementing the PAWS teaching program for 3 years now, it is part of their "Positive Behavior Intervention Support" initiative.