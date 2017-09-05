SportsFource Rewind has top plays from Week 2

We start last Thursday. New Buena Vista coach Grant Mollring won his first game. BV's first drive ends in points. Freshman Tariq Thomas finds a massive hole and scampers 56 yards for the first touchdown of the season as the Beavers go 1-0 with a 31-27 win.

On Friday, Sgt. Bluff-Luton used a big second half to beat East. Tied at 7, Britton Delperdang makes a big play. Right up the middle for an 80 yards TD run. The Warriors outscore East 21-0 in the second half to win 28-7.

Storm Lake won at home to get to 2-0. Lamar Mulgaue with a 22-yard touchdown run as the Tornadoes blow away Pocahontas Area , 49-13.

Two of the best teams in the state of Iowa, BH/RV and West Lyon were in a dogfight. The Wildcats flexed their muscle early. Monte Pottebaum Shakes off the facemask and takes it up the sideline. Pottebaum later punches it in from 2 yards out. West Lyon holds on to win 35-28.

A great finish between ranked teams from Wayne and Boone Central/Newman Grove. Blue Devils down 12 in the second half but Beau Bowers throws a bomb to Mason Lee for 75 yards and the score as Wayne was down by just six. Blue Devils down by 3 late, but Mason Lee was the best athlete on the turf. He breaks tackles on his way to the end zone for the fourth time as Wayne wins a thriller, 34-30.