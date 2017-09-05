Bandits to face Stampede in preseason football game

The Sioux City Bandits indoor football team will face the Sioux City Stampede -- who play outdoors -- in a preseason game next year. The two teams announced Tuesday afternoon that the game will be indoors at the Tyson Events Center in February.

The Bandits have won three league championships in their history, and made it to the second round of the playoffs last season, finishing 10-4.

The Stampede have been around for four seasons, and won their first championship in August, finishing with a perfect 10-0 record. The Stampede have won 18 of their last 19 games.

"It's a great opportunity for both ball clubs," said Bandits Head Coach Erv Strohbeen. "They're obviously a team in Sioux City as well as us and I think it gives their fans and our fans a chance to come together and see a good football game. When indoor football season is you're going to root for the Bandits and when outdoor football season is, you root for the Stampede. I think that night of the game you just root for great football and all the athletes that you come out to watch."

The Stampede and Bandits play on Saturday, February 24. The Bandits will have 35 players on their roster for the game, and then cut it down to 24 afterward.