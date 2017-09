It's like we're getting a preview of fall as this morning's lows dipped into the 40s with afternoon highs mainly in the upper 60s.

Now as cool as it was this morning, it looks like Wednesday morning is going to be even cooler as low will dip into the low 40s for most of us with highs by Wednesday afternoon in the upper 60s to near 70.

We'll have one more morning of lows in the 40s on Thursday before better warming takes over.

Expect Thursday's highs to get into the mid to upper 70s with some low 80s possible by Friday.

Those warmer low 80s could then stick around into the beginning of next week.

As for rain chances....they aren't looking very good.

We can't rule out a shower toward Friday night into Saturday but the chances are slight enough at this point that I'm not going to put in our forecast yet.