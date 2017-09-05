DACA shutdown could have impact in Siouxland

After a number of years spent in the United States, immigrants' future on American soil is in question.

"There are a lot of people who will be affected," said immigration lawyer, Priscilla Forsyth.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration's plan to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program over the next six months.

DACA is comprised of about 80,000 illegal immigrants in the U.S. whose deportation is deferred.

The program was signed by President Obama in 2012 to protect immigrant children whose family crossed into the country illegally.

Priscilla E. Forsyth, an immigration lawyer in Sioux City, says a lot of immigrants protected under DACA, often referred to as "dreamers," may have to return to a foreign-native country. A home they don't remember.

"If you put yourself in their shoes, it would be like being deported to a country where you don't speak the language and you don't know anyone and that's terrifying," said Forsyth.

Some Iowa politicians are sympathetic toward the "dreamers," but ultimately said the country must stick to its legal values.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, released a statement saying, "America has been and always will be a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws. However, many young undocumented children were brought by parents, caretakers, and so forth through no fault of their own."

Forsyth says the dreamers are outstanding members of each community.

DACA restrictions require each member to have a high school diploma, or GED, or serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

They also cannot be convicted of a felony or significant misdemeanor.

"These are the good kids, these are the kids who go to school, they go to college, they're giving back to their community," said Forsyth. "You may have kids under DACA living right next door to you that you're really proud of and think they're doing really great and you have no idea that they came here illegally."

Sessions announced the Trump administration is putting the ball in Congress' court to find a solution.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, responded to the idea of a policy change saying, "Any legislative solution is going to have to be a compromise that addresses the status of those who have been unlawfully brought to this country and upholds the rule of law. President Trump should continue to work with Congress to pass reforms through the legislative process that encourage lawful immigration."

Sessions announced the government will no longer take applications or renewals for DACA.

A memo from the Department of Homeland Security says they will review current two-year renewals on a case-by-case basis.