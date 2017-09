People protested the president's decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, in downtown Sioux City on Tuesday.

Dozens gathered in front of the Federal Courthouse, on 6th Street.

They held signs reading "Education not deportation" and "Dreamers make America great again."

Protesters say they're standing up for the dreamers, whose future is now in the hands of Congress.

"It's really important for these children who came here, some of them are adults now, but who came here as children without anything to say about it and with no ties at this point to their home country that they be allowed to stay here," said Susan Leonard of Sioux City.

Several community groups from Sioux City took part in the protest.