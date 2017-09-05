Seaboard Triumph pork plant begins commercial production

Commercial production has begun at the new Seaboard Triumph pork processing plant in Sioux City.

That comes after two years of work to construct the plant.

The facility began with one shift that will reach up to 1,100 employees once its at full production. At that time, Seaboard officials are expecting to process more than 10,000 head of market hogs a day. The second phase will create an additional 900 jobs.

The plant will use robotics and innovative technology to produce pork products for retail, international, food service and other processing markets.

Officials say about 30 percent of the market hogs at the plant will be sourced from regional farmers. Chief Operating Officer Mark Porter says Sioux City is the ideal location for the company. "It's here in Iowa where we have more hogs grown and brought to market than anywhere else in the country," said Mark Porter, chief operating officer of Seaboard Triumph Foods. "The shovel-ready site here in Bridgeport West was an ideal location for us. It just made the selection easy from the standpoint of utilities available, working with the city and the state in terms of our incentives. And, my favorite is the workforce."

Porter expected shipping of Seaboard Triumph's product to begin Tuesday night. The plant will ship regionally, and around the country. Over the next several weeks, Porter says he hopes to get approval to product around the world.