CENTSABLE HEALTH: The benefits of whole grain foods

Ever wonder what "whole grain" really means, and asked yourself why whole grains are better for you?

Fareway Foods dietitian Caitlyn Ferin says customers ask her those questions all the time. "A whole grain is really a grain with three parts to it," Ferin said. "It'll have the germ, the endosperm and the bran. So the refined grains only have one part of those. So you're losing a lot of nutrients and with that bran you're getting a lot of extra fiber and antioxidants. We know that fiber really helps keep things moving in our digestive system that can help lower your LDL or your bad cholesterol and can lower some different risks for cancer."

So, what products boast whole grain ingredients? "We've got oatmeal, whole wheat pasta, and quinoa," Ferin said. "Popcorn is everybody's favorite. Brown rice, and there are a lot of whole grain cereals, as well."

So, what should we look for? "One thing when you're buying any of these whole grain products you want to look at the ingredient label and you want that first ingredient to be a whole grain," Ferin said. "So this one says whole wheat flour, 100-percent whole wheat flour so we know that this really is a whole wheat product. So make sure that's on the label there.