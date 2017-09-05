Hawkeyes will try to beat Cyclones for third straight time

Iowa has beaten Iowa State on their last two trips to Ames.

It's the 40th anniversary of the renewal of the Iowa, Iowa State series. Iowa leads the all-time series 42-22, but the Cyclones have won 10 of the last 19 meetings.

The last two games have gone to the Hawkeyes. The Hawks dominated last season, winning 42-3 in Iowa City. That snapped a string of four straight wins by the visiting team in the series.

Iowa is 1-0 this season after beating Wyoming in week one 24-3. Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz is 9-9 against the Cyclones, and his team is a three-point favorite on Saturday.

"We've got 23 players right now in our two-deep that grew up in this state, 57 total on our roster from Iowa," said Kirk Ferentz. "So they grew up watching this series. I think they know fully what it means, just the interest and what's at stake for everybody involved."

"Every trophy game we have to put it on the table and go fight for it," said tight end Noah Fant. "So we know we're going to come in and fight hard for it so we're hoping for a good outcome."

Iowa State is also 1-0 after beating Northern Iowa in week one, 42-24. ISU's last win over Iowa in Ames was in 2011 in a 44-41 triple-overtime game.

The Cyclone offense had 360 of their 405 yards against UNI in the final three quarters. They can't afford another slow start against Iowa.

"One win isn't what we're going to base our season off of," said wide receiver Allen Lazard. "We have a team goal and team mindset of going out every single week of winning. So to measure that goal and the growth that we have from last year to this year, we can have that discussion at the end of the year."

Iowa and Iowa State kickoff at 11:00 am Saturday on ESPN2.