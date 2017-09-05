Sioux City Community School Board candidates answer questions at forum

A week from Tuesday, Iowa voters will go to the polls to cast ballots in local school board elections.

Tuesday night five candidates for three seats on the Sioux City Community School Board took part in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters, and the Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission.

The night started with questions from panelists on a variety of topics, including why the candidates believe they're qualified to be on the board.

"In the past four years I have sat on the board," said Perla Alarcon-Flory, an incumbent in the Sioux City Community School Board election. "I have gotten all the training that I can get for leadership and I've learned to work with my fellow board members. I have learned to listen, analyze, and to find the best possible solutions."

"Over the last ten years I've devoted quite a bit to my community through community service efforts," said Shaun Broyhill, a candidate. "Just over the last four years alone, we started a reading program with several schools within the school district to give books to transitional kindergarteners."

"Before retiring three years ago I was a teacher in Sioux City for 40 years, 39 years with the Sioux City Community School District," said Ron Colling, a candidate. "I have teaching endorsements in English, Special Education, Math and School Administration."

"I am a mom," said Miyuki Nelson, a candidate. "I am a small business owner. I'm a PTA member at the local and state level. I'm a Girl Scout leader and I'm an advocate for students and public education in our state."

"Professionally, I'm an attorney," said Jeremy Saint, a candidate. "It's my job to listen to people and help them solve problems, sometimes complex problems. And, I think as we're going to hear with the questions tonight, we're going to be facing some complex problems in the next four years."

Elections will be held across the state on September 12th.

Voting centers will be open in Sioux City from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also mail absentee ballots or drop them off at the Woodbury County Courthouse by the election date.