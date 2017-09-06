Judge sets bond for man accused of fatally shooting wife in South Sioux City, NE

A judge has set bond at $1.25 million for the man accused of fatally shooting his wife outside the law enforcement center in South Sioux City, Nebraska on Wednesday.

Forty-one-year-old Sheng Chen was arraigned Thursday morning in Dakota County Court on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 33-year-old Mei Huang.

He's also charged with first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they heard two gunshots then found Huang on the ground and Chen running from the scene.

He was arrested.

Huang died three hours later at mercy medical center.

Police say the two had driven to the LEC in separate vehicles, but they haven't released any other details as to a possible motive for the killing.

UPDATE:

The victim of Wednesday's shooting outside the Law Enforcement Center, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, has been identified as Mei Huang, age 33, of South Sioux City.



The suspect has been identified as Sheng Chen, age 41, of South Sioux City.



Sheng Chen and Mei Huang are husband and wife. Sheng Chen has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, First Degree Domestic Assault.



Sheng Chen is currently in the Dakota County Jail awaiting arraignment.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A woman involved in a shooting outside of the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center was pronounced dead after 11 Wednesday morning according to South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon.

Mahon says police are not releasing the name of the victim or the suspect at this time.

It all happened Wednesday morning shortly after 8 at the Dakota County Law Enforcement center after police heard what they believed to be gunshots.

When police went outside they found a man standing over the woman's body.

He is now in police custody.

Authorities respond to a shooting right outside the law enforcement center in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Police said that incident has left a woman with life- threatening injuries.

It all happened Wednesday morning shortly after 8 at the Dakota County Law Enforcement center after police heard what they believed to be gunshots.

Police said one woman is currently at Mercy Medical Center with life threatening injuries after being shot in front of the LEC.

Police said after hearing gunshots they saw a man standing over the woman.

He is now in custody and police say they will be questioning him shortly.

Police do know that the two drove to the LEC in two separate vehicles.

They do not know the relationship between the two people involved at this time.

"The female suffered at least one gunshot wound. I'm not really at liberty to say exactly where at this point but, she was struck at least once. She's being treated, like I said, at Mercy and other than that the investigation is continuing," said Chief Ed Mahon with South Sioux City Police.

Police say they are trying to get in contact with the victims family at this time.

They also stress there is no threat to the public at this time.

Previous story:

South Sioux City Police investigate a shooting at the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said shots were fired at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday involving a possible domestic situation in the parking lot of the LEC.



Chief Mahon said they believe a woman was shot and she was transported to the hospital. A man has been taken into custody.

Chief Mahon said there is no threat to the public at this time.

KTIV has a crew on the way and will update this story.