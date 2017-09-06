Hurricane Irma remains a catastrophic Category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma is continuing to batter the Caribbean as it's still a very strong, Category 5 storm. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for a many of the Lesser Antilles, Turks/Caicos, Cuba, and Hispanoila. Hurricane Watches are in effect for the Bahamas as well as Southern Florida. Winds are sustained at 175 mph and look to stay strong into Thursday but gusts have been even higher, likely approaching the 200 mph hour mark. Rainfall could exceed 20 inches for some parts of the Caribbean with deadly storm surge also a factor. Irma begins to weaken just a touch as it moves toward Cuba but still eyes Florida, likely making landfall near Miami as a Category 4 Hurricane. A State of Emergency is in effect for Florida and some evacuations are already taking place. Continue to monitor us for the latest forecast.