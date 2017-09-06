Dakota Valley students create 9/11 mural featuring piece of Worl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota Valley students create 9/11 mural featuring piece of World Trade Center towers

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

North Sioux City volunteer fire fighters will commemorate the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks with an actual piece of the World Trade Center.

A mural, which was created by the Dakota Valley High School Art Class, features the beam from the twin towers. The volunteer fire department reached out to the art department to create the mural. In just a few months, the students finished their tribute to those who lost their lives. "I think it is a real testament that the kids are able to reflect to this, most of them probably don't remember it, they weren't old enough, they grew up in the shadow of it but they were able to absorb the concept of the whole tragedy," said Bill Pappas, North Sioux City Fire Chief. 

The kids say even though they weren't aware of the tragedy when it happened 16-years ago, they all found a way to connect with the piece of art. "We thought this was the coolest thing ever to get to make something for the community and its gonna stay there for as long as the fire department is there," said Chase Olsen, Dakota Valley High School Art Club. "It looks absolutely amazing, we put in a lot of hard work and I think it is awesome that we get to represent the fire department, said Eryn Sandwell, Dakota Valley High school Art Club. Niya Broveak with the Art Club adds, "It's awesome, its really cool that we have something in North Sioux City."

If you would like to view the mural, the North Sioux City Fire Department will have an open house on Monday, September 11, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.