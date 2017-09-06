Curly's Foods settles class action lawsuit with workers

A settlement has been reached between a Sioux City company, and its workers, who said the company didn't pay them for the time it took to put on, and take off, their protective clothing.

Court documents show Curly's Foods, and its parent company Smithfield Foods, have agreed to pay $5,000 to each of the five named plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. The rest of the $625,000 settlement is to be paid to another 460 class members, who worked at the plant in the past, or work there now.

Curly's Foods Sioux City production facility produces cooked meats for many national restaurants and grocery stores.