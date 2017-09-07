PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Hurricane Irma has residents from Florida to North Carolina preparing for the worst

Hurricane Irma is continuing to batter the Caribbean as it's still a very strong, Category 5 storm.

Scientists at the Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort, North Carolina have been using drones to chart any changes along the coast from hurricanes and have noticed that after every storm -- Bird Shoal, a barrier between the ocean and Beaufort, moves back little by little.

Why Irma is so strong and other questions about hurricanes.

A ferocious Hurricane Irma has left at least 10 dead and thousands homeless on islands across the northern Caribbean, as it cut a devastating path that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida.

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Hurricane Irma has residents from Florida to North Carolina preparing for the worst.

"Regardless of which coast you live on, be prepared to evacuate, this storm can change," Florida Governor Rick Scott warned Thursday.

Those sentiments were echoed by the National Hurricane Center, emphasizing Irma's uncertain path.

"In this part of the Atlantic, there are some of the warmest waters in the entire Atlantic basin, so there is certainly enough fuel there to keep Irma there as an extremely dangerous Category 5 or 4 Hurricane up until it reaches the Florida Peninsula," explained Senior Hurricane Specialist Michael Brennan.

Irma's 185 miles per hour winds have already torn a path of destruction across the island of Barbuda.

"I'm of the view that as it stands now, Barbuda is barely habitable," Prime Minister Gaston Browne said after surveying the damage.

Still, with stricter building codes in Miami since Hurricane Andrew, some people like Megan Koroglu are choosing to stay.



"I don't think I could be safer anywhere else," she said.



Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean Wednesday, causing damage to small islands there.



Video from Anguilla showed heavy rain and strong winds bending trees in the capital.



Power lines were downed as Irma left scattered debris outside storefronts and homes shuttered by residents.



Rain and high winds also hit the french island territory of Saint Martin.



Video shot inside a hotel there showed hallways flooded with water and debris carried in by the storm, and a deserted atrium with palm trees blowing in the wind.



Hurricane Irma left a trail of "absolute devastation" in Barbuda.



The prime minister of the two-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, described the island as "barely habitable" after the powerful category five storm struck.



Aerial footage of the island after Irma had passed through showed a desolate, flooded landscape shorn of trees and foliage with overturned vehicles and scattered debris.



Hurricane Irma is one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century and is on track to reach Florida this weekend.