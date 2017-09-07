Pregnant woman says restaurant denied her service

Charisha Gobin says she stopped by "Buzz Inn" Steakhouse with her family Sunday night, in this outfit.

"And the waitress stopped us and said, 'I'm sorry, you cant be here in that shirt. I said are you being serious with me right now? And she said yep you can't be here in that," said Charisha Gobin, pregnant mother.

Charisha is seven-and-a-half months pregnant with twins.

"Just because my belly was bigger and sticking out. But had it been anyone else, I don't think there would've been any problem whatsoever."

After the incident, she posted this to Facebook.

"I was just denied service at the buzz inn on state avenue in marysville for my outfit. I'm violating the health code."

She says, She didn't stick around for an explanation on why this outfit violates code.

"I was livid. There was no way I was going to stay there."

KIRO7 spoke with that Buzz Inn server off camera.

She says she did ask Charisha to cover up because restaurant has a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy. And adds the top Charisha was wearing, doesn't constitute a shirt.

The server says she would have asked anyone else in this same top to cover up.

Charisha she's never heard of a crop top not counting as a shirt.

"I was wearing a shirt. It had sleeves. I didn't even have cleavage showing."

She says she feels like she was body shamed.

"It' s pretty ridiculous I was shamed in the first place and had to drive across town to eat."

Charisha says her post on social media has an overwhelmingly positive response.

"I was very surprised by the response. I think that says everybody pretty much agrees. I wasn't out of bounds or out of line in any way."

She says this restaurant has lost her business.