Initiative supporters seek to cap price South Dakota pays for drugs

Backers of a proposed ballot measure that would cap the amount state agencies could pay for prescription drugs hope to start building support soon to put the initiative before voters in 2018.

Supporter Rick Weiland said Wednesday that the plan is meant to save taxpayer dollars and lower the cost of prescriptions. It would impose a price limit on state drug purchases at the lowest price paid for the same drug by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The plan - adapted from an Ohio initiative on the ballot this year - has attracted the pharmaceutical industry's attention. Trade groups last week filed a challenge to the state attorney general's ballot question explanation.

Initiative supporters must submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures by November 2017 to get on the ballot in 2018.