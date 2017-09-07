Oregon wildfire continues to grow

The Des Moines National Weather Service said the Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of Iowa.

The Des Moines National Weather Service said the Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of Iowa.

The Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of IA due to smoke. Visibilities have dipped to 2-5 miles.

Parts of Iowa see unhealthy air quality levels due to smoke

Wind-driven flames, hot temperatures and dry conditions are hampering firefighters across the West even after Labor Day, the unofficial end to a summer of devastating wildfires.

The Archer Mountain fire burning in WA. across from Wahkeena Falls in Oregon, Photo Date: 9/5/17

Miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland, Oregon remain closed as crews are battling the growing Eagle Creek wildfire that has caused communities to evacuate and sparked blazes across the Columbia River in Washington state.

Oregon's growing Eagle Creek wildfire triggers more mandatory evacuations as the flames move closer to homes.

Firefighters hope change in weather may help with containment of 33,000 acre Eagle Creek fire.

Firefighters battling Oregon's massive Eagle Creek fire are keeping a close eye on changing weather conditions.

The nearly 33,000-acre wildfire has forced hundreds of evacuations and closed several miles of Interstate 84.

The fire was only five percent contained as of Wednesday night.

Officials Wednesday night were hopeful they'd seen the worst of the fire. Still, they weren't taking any chances. Nearly 1,000 emergency personnel focused on containment and fire lines were established near Cascade Locks and Bridal Veil.

The last evacuation order was issued early Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the evacuations in Multnomah County, Hood River County has closed all forest land for recreational use.

