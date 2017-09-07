Oregon wildfire continues to grow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Oregon wildfire continues to grow

Posted:
    Miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland, Oregon remain closed as crews are battling the growing Eagle Creek wildfire that has caused communities to evacuate and sparked blazes across the Columbia River in Washington state.

    Wind-driven flames, hot temperatures and dry conditions are hampering firefighters across the West even after Labor Day, the unofficial end to a summer of devastating wildfires. 

    The Des Moines National Weather Service said the Iowa DNR Air Quality Index has dropped to unhealthy levels across parts of Iowa.

(NBC News) -

Firefighters battling Oregon's massive Eagle Creek fire are keeping a close eye on changing weather conditions.

The nearly 33,000-acre wildfire has forced hundreds of evacuations and closed several miles of Interstate 84.

The fire was only five percent contained as of Wednesday night.

Officials Wednesday night were hopeful they'd seen the worst of the fire. Still, they weren't taking any chances. Nearly 1,000 emergency personnel focused on containment and fire lines were established near Cascade Locks and Bridal Veil.

The last evacuation order was issued early Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the evacuations in Multnomah County, Hood River County has closed all forest land for recreational use. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2gBNuoL

