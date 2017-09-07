Ricketts seeks applicants for Nebraska legislative seat

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is seeking qualified applicants to fill a legislative seat that is about to come open

Ricketts is looking to replace state Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha, who announced that she is resigning effective Friday. Craighead represents District 6, an area that includes parts of western and central Omaha. The governor's office is accepting applications until 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. Applicants must demonstrate that they've lived within the district at least a full year, are registered to vote and are at least 21 years old. The governor's office can also seek out additional qualified candidates.

The appointee will serve the remainder of Craighead's term, which ends in January 2019, but can run for re-election.