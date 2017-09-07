President Trump praises deal with Democratic leaders on short term debt-ceiling adjustment

President Trump's debt-ceiling deal with Democrats has left members of his own party stunned.

The president agreed to a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Wednesday. It will allow America to borrow more money to pay its bills

and keep the government running until December with a short-term budget in exchange for quick approval of nearly $8 billion in aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hours later Mr. Trump crossed lines again, appearing with a Democrat in North Dakota to push tax reform.

"The President did what he was elected to do, and that's reach across and work with both parties," Ohio's Senator Sherrod Brown said afterward.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2f7CyiX