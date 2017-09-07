President Trump praises deal with Democratic leaders on short te - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump praises deal with Democratic leaders on short term debt-ceiling adjustment

Posted:
(NBC News) -

President Trump's debt-ceiling deal with Democrats has left members of his own party stunned.

The president agreed to a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Wednesday.  It will allow America to borrow more money to pay its bills 
and keep the government running until December with a short-term budget in exchange for quick approval of nearly $8 billion in aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hours later Mr. Trump crossed lines again, appearing with a Democrat in North Dakota to push tax reform.

"The President did what he was elected to do, and that's reach across and work with both parties," Ohio's Senator Sherrod Brown said afterward.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2f7CyiX

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.