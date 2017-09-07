North High Seniors give back

Seniors at North High School in Sioux City are celebrating Spirit Week by showing off their giving spirit.

It's homecoming week for the class of 2018 at North High, and that also means giving back to the community.

The school's student council found a way to give back to Siouxlanders who are going through chemotherapy.

The student council and members of the senior class set up an assembly line to make care packages for cancer patients.

"So, basically the Seniors are making bags that have lotion, hand sanitizer, notepads, a snack and some water for the patients to eat, look at, use during their chemotherapy," says North High School Senior Rylie Maliszewski.

The group is making 200 care packages to deliver to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City.

And the project is proving to be a valuable learning lesson. "So, we hope that they're learning this is a way that they can impact and help other people. You know, again, we focus a lot on how to help our North High community, which is great but, we want to look beyond that. How can we help the Siouxland community, so that's really what we're hoping is one of our lessons" says Brenda Bush-Hanson, Student Council Advisor at North High School.

The bags will be delivered to the Cancer Center next Wednesday.