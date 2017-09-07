Boys and Girls Home set to open behavior health campus in Sioux City

The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. will be opening a behavioral health campus in the Indian Hills Shopping Center.

The six-million-dollar project will be done in three phases.

First the phase will be the Opportunities School. The school will provide educational services to children ages five to 18. It'll include ten classrooms, a recreation and conference center, a library and media center and auditorium.

The second phase will include a Family Services, Inc. Center. The center will provide outpatient counseling services for individuals of all ages, as well as, ten MSW therapist offices, play therapy room, art and sand therapy room and administrative offices.

Finally, the third phase includes the Residential Treatment Center. It'll include living quarters for children ages seven to 18, a unit recreation area and residential staff offices for therapists, nurses and unit directors.

"Also accompany that, all the blacktop that we have here, we're going to be tearing that up and putting serenity centers -- like little small parks in the area. We're going to put an athletic field for our children. And we're going to try a new concept here called agri-pods," said Art Silva, President/CEO, BGHFS, "We're all excited about this. It's a win, win for us, the neighborhood and mental health in Siouxland."

The facility is named after long-time Boys and Girls Home board member, Ginny Peterson.

Peterson has been on the board and involved in the organization for more than fifty years.

She said she is humble to have an endless impact on children in Siouxland.

"I'm very pleased that I was able to do whatever I've done [for the Boys and Girls Home]," said Ginny Peterson, honorary campaign chair, "But as I say, I benefited from it."

More than fifty percent of the campaign has been raised so far. Tyson Foods donated $350,000 to the mission.

Officials hope to have to the entire project completed by 2021.



