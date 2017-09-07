Warmer conditions return to Siouxland after a cool morning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warmer conditions return to Siouxland after a cool morning

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Another cool start to our day is on tap for Siouxland as high pressure continues to dominate. Our weather pattern continues to remain quiet as a result and with clear skies and calm winds, temps have fallen into the 40s overnight. The upper 70s look to return this afternoon though as SW winds begin to kick-in. Our warming trend continues right into the weekend with the highs actually climbing back above average Friday into the middle of next week.

A little disturbance looks to sag to the south during the day Saturday and this could spark up a spotty nighttime showers but whatever precip. does fall, looks to remain rather light. A ridge of high pressure takes back over as we start our next workweek with mostly sunny skies expected right through the day on Thursday. A weak, but dry cold front then looks to push through during the day on Monday which looks to cool us back down as we step through the week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

