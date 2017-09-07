Drones map coast ahead of Irma

A ferocious Hurricane Irma has left at least 10 dead and thousands homeless on islands across the northern Caribbean, as it cut a devastating path that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida.

Scientists at the Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort, North Carolina have been using drones to chart any changes along the coast from hurricanes and have noticed that after every storm -- Bird Shoal, a barrier between the ocean and Beaufort, moves back little by little.

If Hurricane Irma hits there with enough strength there could be some serious impact.

"With Irma being potentially a much stronger storm than Matthew was, hitting us, we could expect to see more beach loss. That island, Bird Shoal, if that erodes and gets compromised, that energy is going to be funneling directly into Beaufort," warns Dr. Justin Ridge.

