Cuming County murder trial date pushed back

Three people authorities say were involved in a Siouxland murder this past March all made appearances in court Thursday morning.

The trial date of a father-son duo accused in the stabbing death of a rural Bancroft man is being delayed.

Both Jody and Derek Olson made appearances in Cuming County District Court on Thursday. The two face 2nd-degree murder and other charges in the stabbing death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock. Warnock’s body was found in his burned-out rural Bancroft home in March.

Both Olsons were scheduled to go on trial later this month, but defense attorneys argued in court that the amount of evidence against their clients is so voluminous, that they needed more time to prepare.

Their trial date was pushed back to November 21.

Also in court on Thursday was Becky Weitzenkamp. She faces felony accessory and arson charges related to Warnock’s death. Weitzenkamp pleaded not guilty both counts and had her trial also scheduled for November 21.