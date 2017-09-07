Reward offered for recovery of puppies stolen from South Sioux C - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Reward offered for recovery of puppies stolen from South Sioux City, NE business

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the recovery of four dogs stolen from a South Sioux City business.

The dogs, described as a French Bulldog, an American Bulldog, and two English Bulldogs, were taken from The Velvet Poodle sometime overnight Wednesday.

The business's Facebook page says the dogs were taken during a break-in between 8:00pm Wednesday night and 7:00am Thursday morning.

If you have any information please contact the South Sioux City Police Department.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.