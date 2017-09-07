Reward offered for recovery of puppies stolen from South Sioux City, NE business

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the recovery of four dogs stolen from a South Sioux City business.

The dogs, described as a French Bulldog, an American Bulldog, and two English Bulldogs, were taken from The Velvet Poodle sometime overnight Wednesday.

The business's Facebook page says the dogs were taken during a break-in between 8:00pm Wednesday night and 7:00am Thursday morning.

If you have any information please contact the South Sioux City Police Department.