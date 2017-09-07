Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. opens new thrift s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. opens new thrift store

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services' "This and That Stuff" thrift store is open for business. 

It's located in the Indian Hills Shopping Plaza, the future site the BGHFS's Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus.

All proceeds from "Stuff" will go to help Siouxland children and families served by the Boys and Girls Home.

"It will help provide the basic necessities that these children need so that they become successful and so that they become productive citizens within our community," said Tisha Keleher, "Stuff" Store Manager - BGHFS.

The store is open Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

Donations are accepted anytime the store is open.

Please call the store at 712-226-2626 if you have questions regarding donating items. 

