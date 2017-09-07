Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces elephant died Thursday morning

In a Facebook post, the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Warren, one of our two male African elephants, passed away Thursday morning at about 10:30 a.m.

Zoo officials said Warren was estimated to be between eight or nine years old and arrived at the Zoo on March 11, 2016 from Swaziland. He lived as part of a herd at the African Grasslands exhibit.



Zoo officials said Today at 9:50 a.m., Warren was anesthetized to have a mold made of a cracked tusk in order to have a prosthetic covering sculpted to prevent further cracking, damage and possible infection at the root. Approximately 20 minutes into the actual procedure, Warren’s respiration slowed then stopped. Emergency procedures were carried out but were unsuccessful. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.



Zoo officials said a necropsy will be performed by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Board-Certified Veterinary Anatomic Pathologist, Dr. Alison Righton, to better understand what may have led to his death.