$1.25 million bond set for man suspected of killing his wife in front of LEC

Bond has been set at $1.25 million for the man accused of gunning down his wife outside of the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska

41-year old Sheng Chen made his first court appearance Thursday in Dakota City, Nebraska. Chen is charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony, in the death of his wife, 33-year-old Mei Huang. She died Wednesday of her wounds at Mercy Medical Center.

The South Sioux City Law Enforcement Center does have cameras outside the building, where the alleged shooting took place yesterday morning. The couple's family business was closed today, as loved ones dealt with the loss. Flowers were placed outside the business where Huang spent a lot of her time.

In court, Chen received a translator and refused his right to a court appointed attorney.

The state got a no contact order against Chen for his wife's family and their children.

The investigation continues.

"Some other interviews from people that would have known both parties to get more information and the cause of death was that she died of gunshot wounds," said Police Chief Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Police Department.

Police, inside the law enforcement center, report hearing two gunshots at the time of the shooting. When they came outside, investigators found Huang on the ground with gunshot wounds. Chen was trying to escape, but was arrested and taken into custody.