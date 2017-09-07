Police: Spencer, IA shooting victim involved in home invasion

The man who died from a shooting last week in Spencer, Iowa, was shot during of a home invasion

30-year old Nicolas Bandoma of Albert City, Iowa died from a gunshot wound at a Sioux Falls hospital on September 1.

Today, Spencer Police say Bandoma was attempting to gain entry into a home on East 12th Street, where he had multiple protection orders against him.

Police say he was shot inside the residence before he fled to another residence

The Spencer Police Department and Clay County Attorney's Office are still investigating the incident.

