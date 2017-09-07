Iowa, ISU coaches say teams have changed since last year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa, ISU coaches say teams have changed since last year

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Iowa will be looking to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the third straight season. Iowa will be looking to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the third straight season.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

The experience level for the two head coaches in Saturday's Cy-Hawk game will be very different.

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is in his 19th season and has a 9-9 all-time record against the Cyclones. Including his time as a Hawkeye assistant, this will be Ferentz' 28th game against ISU.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell is in just his second season, and lost badly at Iowa last year, 42-3. Each team is 1-0 this season and each coach agrees, the past doesn't mean a lot this year.

"But I think mid-season on, people started embracing what they were doing, what the staff was selling," said Ferentz. "At least watching on film they started playing together and got really positive results."

"Especially our first two years we've had big rival games the first two games of the season," said Campbell. "I think it really forces you and your team to catch your attention early in fall camp and understand how valuable it is to play good football early in the season."

Iowa and Iowa State kickoff at 11:00 am on Saturday. SportsFource will be in Ames with coverage at six and ten.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.