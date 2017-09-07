Iowa, ISU coaches say teams have changed since last year

Iowa will be looking to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the third straight season.

The experience level for the two head coaches in Saturday's Cy-Hawk game will be very different.

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is in his 19th season and has a 9-9 all-time record against the Cyclones. Including his time as a Hawkeye assistant, this will be Ferentz' 28th game against ISU.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell is in just his second season, and lost badly at Iowa last year, 42-3. Each team is 1-0 this season and each coach agrees, the past doesn't mean a lot this year.

"But I think mid-season on, people started embracing what they were doing, what the staff was selling," said Ferentz. "At least watching on film they started playing together and got really positive results."

"Especially our first two years we've had big rival games the first two games of the season," said Campbell. "I think it really forces you and your team to catch your attention early in fall camp and understand how valuable it is to play good football early in the season."

Iowa and Iowa State kickoff at 11:00 am on Saturday. SportsFource will be in Ames with coverage at six and ten.