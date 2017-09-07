1929 Pitcairn PA-6, only of it's kind still flying today

Ryan Lihs is a proud owner of the Pitcairn PA-6, serial number 39, made back in 1929.

He received the Grand Champion Award at the 20-17 Antique Airplane Association in Blakesburg, Iowa.

Lihs and his aircraft were up against 358 other antique airplanes from all over the U.S.

The Pitcairn PA-6 aircraft took flight back in May of 1929, as a Super Mail Wing.

But today?

"It's the only PA-6 in the world flying," said Ryan Lihs, plane pilot.

Designed and built by Harold Pitcairn, it was used to transport mail from Pennsylvania, to Atlanta, Georgia, between 1929 and 1931.

After that, the aircraft was used to transport several other items, and people.

"Harold Pitcairn sold the company to Eastern Air Transport in '31," said Ryan Lihs, plane pilot. "And this airport was designed to teach pilots for the Eastern Airlines."

Later on, they took the mail bin out, and put in its place a tank to dust crops.

"So now we know some history of the plane, and what it used to do," said reporter, Jennifer Lenzini. "But what about now? Does it still fly? Guess we're going to have to get in to find out."

We had to wait 10 minutes before take-off to give the oil time to warm-up, but then......

...We were off.

We took to the skies of Pender, Nebraska.

Both the take-off and the ride were smooth- for the airliner was designed for long trips.

Nowadays the plane is used for both recreational use, and for crop dusting.

Back on ground... Lihs told me he has big plans for the aircraft, and wants to share it's history with everyone.

"That's what I want to do, I want to tell the story of the airplane, by not only having it in a museum and displaying all the things we have on the airplane," adds Lihs. "But to fly it around certain events and to give rides."

The next trip for the aircraft?

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, where it will be featured as a display.

The Pitcairn PA-6 got it's 15 minutes of fame long before Lihs was born.

The aircraft was featured in the 1947 film, "Blaze of noon".

It's about four carnival stunt-pilot brothers that start flying mail in the 1920's.

It also makes it's paper-debut in the book, "Legacy of Wings, The Story of Harold F Pitcairn".

