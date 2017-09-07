Warmer air to keep moving in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warmer air to keep moving in

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
After another cool morning start in the 40s, we started to feel the warming that we've been promising you with highs getting into the upper 70s for most of us although a couple locations did get into the 80s.  

We'll continue to see the warmer air move in as lows tonight will not be as cold as we bottom out near 50.  

Then mostly sunny skies on Friday should give us highs in the low 80s.  

A few clouds move in for Saturday and we'll even have a slight chance of a rain shower Saturday night that could linger into Sunday morning.  

Otherwise, we continue with a pretty dry forecast with highs in the low 80s from Sunday through Wednesday with a lot of sunshine expected.

