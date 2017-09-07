Lawyers help build classrooms for disabled Sioux City students

Attorneys from across the state of Iowa gathered, Thursday, at a local elementary school donating their time for a service project.

The service project, at Spalding Park Elementary, was to build an outdoor classroom for students with disabilities that's compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

More than 20 trial attorneys from The Iowa Association for Justice donated their time. They helped build the outdoor classroom, and make repairs to the current outdoor classrooms, as part of a project they call the "Justice In Deed" initiative. "The regular outdoor classrooms, the kids with mobility issues can't get down there," said Tim Bottaro. "They want to participate outdoors like their fellow classmates. This is chance to those students to go outside and work." "Students in wheelchairs, students who have difficulty walking, it allows them access to be outside like all of the others." said Mimi Moore.

The ADA compliant outdoor classroom will serve between 25 and 50 students at Spalding Park Elementary